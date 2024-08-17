Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.