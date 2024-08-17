Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 45,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Track Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

