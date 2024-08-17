Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.04. 763,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,380. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.53.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

