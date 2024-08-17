Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $918.66. 803,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $953.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.