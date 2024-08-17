Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 9,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.