Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 700,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,682. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

