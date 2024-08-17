Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,597 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,724.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,294,000 after purchasing an additional 736,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 266,898 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 160,898 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FFEB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 20,521 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

