Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 130.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.06. 911,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

