Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.