Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,033,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE JPM traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.