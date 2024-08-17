Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.02. 985,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

