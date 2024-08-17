Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 86,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 96.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 159,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 64,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 48,482,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.