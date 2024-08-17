Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,479,000 after acquiring an additional 847,428 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.23. 8,763,865 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

