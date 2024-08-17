Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

