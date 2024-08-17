Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.
Shares of AMGN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.99 and its 200 day moving average is $299.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.38 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
