Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.50. 1,366,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average is $185.82.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

