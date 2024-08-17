Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,189,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

