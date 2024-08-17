Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,999 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

