Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,383,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,450,379. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

