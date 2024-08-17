Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 453 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 371.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 76,397 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 277.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. 926,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $158.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

