Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFEB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 17,947 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

