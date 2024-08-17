Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth $428,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSEP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.