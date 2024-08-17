Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. 1,746,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

