Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 211,262 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,842 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 139,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

