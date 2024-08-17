TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 500,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at TruBridge

In other news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 67,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,754.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 139,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TruBridge from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TruBridge from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TruBridge Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TruBridge stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 83,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,712. The company has a market cap of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.65. TruBridge has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

