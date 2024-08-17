TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.31.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of TTMI opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -942.53 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,159. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

