Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.69). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.70), with a volume of 581,618 shares traded.
Tungsten Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of -19.50.
About Tungsten
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tungsten
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.