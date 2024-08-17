TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.93

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and traded as low as C$17.34. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$17.34, with a volume of 100 shares.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$424.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

