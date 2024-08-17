Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Twin Disc Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 81,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

