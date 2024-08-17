Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Twin Disc Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:TWIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 81,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Twin Disc news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
