Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Tyson Foods worth $47,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.52. 1,484,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

