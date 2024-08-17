U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Update

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

U-BX Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBXG traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. 312,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,747. U-BX Technology has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

