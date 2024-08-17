U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 12,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.