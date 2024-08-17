U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.59. 12,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

