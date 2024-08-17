UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO Sells $336,119.88 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $336,119.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,245,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $3,379,978.02.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $326.12 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $335.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

