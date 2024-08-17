Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RARE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,993. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $53.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.