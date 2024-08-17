Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Argus to “Strong-Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.