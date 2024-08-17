UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Tops $6.24 on Major Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, UniBot has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $1.54 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00010539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.26608984 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,504,685.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

