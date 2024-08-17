UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,586,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 1,244,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.1 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UNCFF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

