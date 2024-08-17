Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $749,552.16 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $226.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average of $180.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.46.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

