Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

UROY remained flat at $2.20 during trading on Friday. 1,054,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,255. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

See Also

