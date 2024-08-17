Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Uranium Royalty Stock Performance
UROY remained flat at $2.20 during trading on Friday. 1,054,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,255. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.19 million, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.22.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
