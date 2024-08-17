Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Up 0.6%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.30. 2,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

Urbana Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

