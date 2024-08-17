US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USVN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.67.

Get US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.