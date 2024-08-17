V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

VFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,800. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

