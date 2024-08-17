Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.