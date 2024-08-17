Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,945 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

