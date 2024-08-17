Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.