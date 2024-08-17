Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,183,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.