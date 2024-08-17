Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 107,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,938. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.