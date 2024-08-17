Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,036. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

