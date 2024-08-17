Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $353.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,919,845. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.