Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.